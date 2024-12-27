India's Women Triumph: ODI Victory Over West Indies
The final women's ODI match between India and West Indies concluded with India posting 167/5 in 28.2 overs. Key performances came from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, who remained unbeaten at 39 and 23 runs respectively. West Indies' bowlers included Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, among others.
In the thrilling final women's ODI on Friday, India emerged victorious against West Indies, posting a total of 167 for 5 in 28.2 overs. The standout performances included Deepti Sharma, who remained unbeaten at 39, and Richa Ghosh, contributing an unbeaten 23 runs.
The innings witnessed early breakthroughs, with Aaliyah Alleyne and Hayley Matthews dismissing key Indian batters. Despite these setbacks, India's middle order, particularly Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, managed to stabilize the innings before Sharma and Ghosh's crucial partnership.
West Indies’ bowling lineup saw notable figures, with Deandra Dottin and Karishma Ramharack leading their attack. Although they managed to claim early wickets, the Indian side held their ground till the end, showcasing an assertive batting performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
