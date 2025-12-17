Blind Heroes: Sachin Tendulkar Meets India's Trailblazing Women's Cricket Team

In a display of respect and admiration, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team, the reigning T20 Blind Cricket World Cup champions, at Mumbai's MIG Cricket Club. This engagement celebrated an inspiring journey marked by determination and resilience, as the team embraced their historic victory.

Sachin, spending an hour with the players, congratulated them for transcending hardships and securing the championship. He commended their relentless determination and acknowledged their families' pivotal roles, emphasizing the encouragement and empowerment given by their parents to pursue cricket at its peak.

The cricket icon reminded the team that with success comes responsibility, urging them to maintain focus as expectations grow. Sachin framed their World Cup win as the start of a journey that inspires others, emphasizing a commitment to the sport's future and its inspirational power.

Team members, still in awe, expressed overwhelming joy at meeting their idol, describing it as a validation of their dedication and a motivational boost. The team's captain, Deepika TC, shared her emotional tribute, highlighting the meeting's indelible impact and how it motivates them to raise Indian cricket's stature further.

Sachin signed autographs and posed for photographs, receiving an autographed bat from the team. Dr. G.K. Mahantesh, President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), applauded Sachin's encouragement, calling it transformative not just for the team but for the entire blind cricket fraternity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)