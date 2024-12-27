Washington Sundar: Rising to the Challenge at MCG

With most of India's key batters returning to the pavilion, the onus falls on Washington Sundar to deliver with the bat in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at the MCG.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder recognizes the responsibility bestowed upon him and is eager to rise to the occasion, understanding that team management expects him to shine at number eight.

The Indian first innings stands at 164 for five, set to resume with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, while Sundar awaits his turn.

After a solid third-wicket partnership of 102 runs between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession.

"The team's faith in me to excel in all three facets of the game is indeed an exciting challenge," Sundar expressed, addressing how he mentally prepares for varied team management expectations.

"Executing the team's requirements is crucial, no matter the game's scenario. Being present, channeling positive energy, and accomplishing tasks is my focus." Washington acknowledged their precarious position but remained hopeful, insisting the fight is far from over.

He shares, "Despite missing a chance for big runs, we're determined to regroup and continue the battle tomorrow." Notably, young Washington handled media scrutiny skillfully, addressing concerns without senior player or coaching presence.

Reassuring positivity within the dressing room, he remarked, "The energy, I assure you, is upbeat. With ample time left in the game, we aim to fight valiantly and achieve collectively." Sundar noted the MCG pitch, initially softer, has evolved into a favorable batting track.

"Yesterday's cloud cover kept it soft, but today it improved significantly. I believe tomorrow onwards, conditions will remain excellent for batting, promising an exciting couple of days."

