Sanjay Takale: India's Trailblazer on Dakar's Four-Wheels
Sanjay Takale, a veteran rally driver and the first Indian to win an Asia Pacific Rally Championship title, is set to make history as the first Indian to compete in the four-wheel section of the Dakar Rally 2025. Participating with a French team, he aims for an unforgettable experience.
Sanjay Takale is breaking new ground by becoming the first Indian to participate in the four-wheel section of the prestigious Dakar Rally 2025 in Saudi Arabia from January 3 to 17.
Partnered with French team Compagnie Saharienne, Takale will drive a Toyota Land Cruiser HZJ78, covering over 8,000 km in 14 days, including 5,000 km of special stages. This venture marks another milestone for Takale, who made history by winning the Asia Pacific Rally Championship in the production class.
Beginning his motorsport journey with motocross in 1987, Takale has garnered over 100 trophies. Transitioning to endurance rallies in 2009, he has become a veteran in Malaysian rallies and the Indian National Rally Championship. His achievements include competing in World Rally Championship3 and representing Team India in the FIA Motorsport Games. In Dakar, he will be joined by French co-driver Maxime Raud.
