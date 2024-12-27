Lakshya Sen Shines at King Cup International Badminton Open
Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen delivered a robust performance against Angus Ng Ka Long to advance to the King Cup semi-finals. Despite a rocky start, Sen defeated Long in three sets. The event features top players, but won't provide ranking points as it's outside the BWF calendar.
Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen marked an impressive victory against Hong Kong China's Angus Ng Ka Long, propelling himself into the semi-finals of the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open.
After a challenging start, Sen, presently ranked 12th, clinched victory with scores of 10-21, 21-13, 21-13 against his 30-year-old rival.
Competing among the world's top shuttlers, Sen's triumph follows his recent win at the Syed Modi Super 300 tournament. However, this event, conceptualized by former Olympic champion Lin Dan, doesn't count towards BWF ranking points, despite featuring top-ranked players.
