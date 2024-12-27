Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Sumit Nagal Skips Davis Cup for India

Tennis player Sumit Nagal refuses to join the Indian Davis Cup team, citing 'unreasonable conditions.' Meanwhile, Sasikumar Mukund returns to the national team after revocation of his suspension. AITA faces challenges with team selection as Nagal's absence looms over the upcoming game against Togo.

Tensions Rise as Sumit Nagal Skips Davis Cup for India
Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • India

Tennis player Sumit Nagal has once more declined to participate in the Davis Cup for India, setting forth 'unreasonable conditions' for his comeback. Sasikumar Mukund, on the other hand, has re-joined the national squad after his suspension was lifted by the All India Tennis Association's Executive Committee.

Nagal, who has been struggling on the ATP tour, had previously withdrawn from a match against Sweden in September due to a back strain and refused to travel to Islamabad for the contest against Pakistan, claiming grass courts did not suit his style. Despite efforts by non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal, Nagal did not respond to enquiries regarding his availability.

Yuki Bhambri too has made himself unavailable for the contest, leading to changes in team composition. Without Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji is set to helm the doubles team. Otherwise, the squad includes Ramkumar Ramanathan, Karan Singh, and newcomer Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

