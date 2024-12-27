Left Menu

Centuries Galore: Ervine and Bennett Shine in Zimbabwe's Test Dominance

In a high-scoring encounter, Craig Ervine and Brian Bennett powered Zimbabwe to a formidable 586 runs against Afghanistan in the first test at Queens Sports Club. While Ervine and Bennett reached centuries, Sean Williams contributed significantly. Afghanistan trails by 491 runs, with Rahmat Shah set to continue at the crease.

27-12-2024
Cricket enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling performance as Captain Craig Ervine and Brian Bennett both reached centuries, propelling Zimbabwe to a staggering 586 runs on the second day of the first test. This dominating display took place at the Queens Sports Club against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan managed to reach 95 for two wickets before bad light brought an early end to play on Friday. With Rahmat Shah just one shy of a half-century and Hashmatullah Shahidi at 16, they aim to bridge the 491-run gap on Saturday.

Despite the early setback when Trevor Gwandu claimed Sediqullah Atal's wicket, the match remains poised for an exciting conclusion. Zimbabwe's impressive innings was aided by Sean Williams' 154 standout, while Bennett marked his maiden test century at 110 not out.

