Saka's Sideline Saga: Arsenal's Journey Without Star Player

Arsenal's star winger, Bukayo Saka, is anticipated to be absent from the pitch until at least March, according to manager Mikel Arteta. The news follows Saka's recent surgery on a torn hamstring sustained during a 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

In their first match without him, Arsenal managed a 1-0 triumph over Ipswich, climbing to second in the Premier League. This victory allows them to maintain pressure on Liverpool, the current leaders.

Arteta shared that Saka's recovery is under close observation, emphasizing the unpredictability of his healing timeline, as it largely depends on the mobility and healing of scar tissue.

