Saka's Sideline Saga: Arsenal's Journey Without Star Player

Bukayo Saka is expected to be out until March due to hamstring surgery. Arsenal won against Ipswich without Saka following his injury last week. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the absence of the 23-year-old will extend beyond two months, contingent on recovery progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:00 IST
Bukayo Saka
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal's star winger, Bukayo Saka, is anticipated to be absent from the pitch until at least March, according to manager Mikel Arteta. The news follows Saka's recent surgery on a torn hamstring sustained during a 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

In their first match without him, Arsenal managed a 1-0 triumph over Ipswich, climbing to second in the Premier League. This victory allows them to maintain pressure on Liverpool, the current leaders.

Arteta shared that Saka's recovery is under close observation, emphasizing the unpredictability of his healing timeline, as it largely depends on the mobility and healing of scar tissue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

