Nitish Kumar Reddy's Heroics Inspire India's Boxing Day Test Comeback

India's remarkable resurgence in the Boxing Day Test was primarily driven by Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden international century during the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. His unbeaten 105-run performance not only saved India from the follow-on but also trimmed Australia's lead significantly, leaving India at 358/9 by the end of Day 3.

Washington Sundar, contributing a gritty 50 off 162 balls, partnered with Reddy for 127 crucial runs, stabilizing India after a shaky start. Australia faced challenges in wrapping up India's innings, with notable bowling performances from Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, who each took three wickets.

Australian bowlers faced a resilient Indian middle order, with Reddy standing firm against early challenges. Despite deteriorating weather conditions and an early end to the day's play, India's hope remains alive as Reddy and Mohammed Siraj prepare to resume the innings on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)