Cyprien Sarrazin: A Comeback After Tragedy on the Slopes

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin underwent successful brain surgery following a fall during World Cup training in Bormio, Italy. The procedure aimed to drain a bleed caused by the accident. Last year's winner at the same venue, he remains under anaesthetic post-surgery as the situation is monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 14:58 IST
French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is recovering from surgery to relieve a brain bleed after a training accident in Bormio, Italy, according to the French Ski Federation (FFS) on Saturday. The incident occurred during practice for the World Cup downhill competition.

Sarrazin lost control on his second practice run, leading to a fall that required emergency helicopter transport to a hospital. Last night, doctors successfully performed surgery to decompress an intra-cranial hematoma.

Sarrazin's impressive record includes three downhill races and a Super-G victory in the previous World Cup season, placing him fifth overall. Currently, he remains under anaesthetic while receiving ongoing care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

