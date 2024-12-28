Cyprien Sarrazin: A Comeback After Tragedy on the Slopes

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is recovering from surgery to relieve a brain bleed after a training accident in Bormio, Italy, according to the French Ski Federation (FFS) on Saturday. The incident occurred during practice for the World Cup downhill competition.

Sarrazin lost control on his second practice run, leading to a fall that required emergency helicopter transport to a hospital. Last night, doctors successfully performed surgery to decompress an intra-cranial hematoma.

Sarrazin's impressive record includes three downhill races and a Super-G victory in the previous World Cup season, placing him fifth overall. Currently, he remains under anaesthetic while receiving ongoing care.

