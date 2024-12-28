Left Menu

Haryana Steelers Thrill Fans with Final Berth Amidst Fierce Kabaddi Rivalry

Haryana Steelers reached the PKL season 11 final after a 28-25 semi-final win against UP Yoddhas. Their strategy of countering bonus-point raids paid off, setting up a clash with Patna Pirates. The rivalry with Patna's Devank and Haryana's prowess under Coach Manpreet Singh promises a gripping final.

PKL action (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana Steelers demonstrated remarkable composure, defeating UP Yoddhas 28-25 in a fiercely contested semi-final to secure a spot in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 final. They will face the formidable Patna Pirates, three-time champions, in an eagerly anticipated showdown.

Post-game insights from Coach Manpreet Singh shed light on the team's successful counter-strategy against UP Yoddhas' reliance on bonus points. His plan had Steelers adopting a calculated, bounce-tackle approach, ensuring they remained competitive against the Yoddhas' tactical bonus steals.

This tactical prowess was evident as Haryana executed their 29th All Out of the season early in the second half, seizing the lead. Iranian defender Shadloui also topped this season's defender leaderboard, and the duel for the orange sleeve alongside Patna's Ankit Jaglan heightened the anticipation for the final clash. Meanwhile, Steelers' Rahul Sethpal received accolades for his defensive contributions that were pivotal in securing their victory.

Captain Jaideep praised Rahul's impenetrable defense as the Steelers capitalized on a Super Tackle in the game's dying moments to clinch the win, hailed by Coach Manpreet as the game's turning point.

However, facing Patna Pirates will be no simple task. With Patna raider Devank proving a formidable opponent this season with 296 raid points, the rivalry between him and Manpreet Singh adds fuel to an already intense finale. Cofident in his team's capability, Coach Singh expressed the Steelers' determination to deliver entertaining kabaddi and aim for the trophy in the upcoming final.

