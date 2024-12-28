Left Menu

Belinda Bencic Returns with a Bang to Lead Switzerland in United Cup Win

Former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic made a striking return to the elite tennis circuit post-maternity break by leading Switzerland to a 2-1 victory over France in the United Cup. Her comeback performance exceeded expectations, highlighting her readiness for the forthcoming Australian Open.

Former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic made a dazzling comeback to the WTA tour, propelling Switzerland to a 2-1 triumph over France in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday. The 27-year-old returned to top-tier tennis after her maternity break, clinching singles and doubles victories in Brisbane.

Bencic secured a decisive 6-3, 6-1 win against Chloe Paquet, marking her first WTA match since becoming a mother to daughter Bella in April. Teaming up with Dominic Stricker, she battled to a 6-1, 7-6(4) doubles victory, underscoring her readiness for the upcoming Australian Open.

The win comes after Bencic's measured and careful return to the sport, which began in October. Her swift adaptation to competitive play reflects her confidence and anticipation for future matches, including the Billie Jean King Cup and other lower-tier tournaments.

