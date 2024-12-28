Belinda Bencic Returns with a Bang to Lead Switzerland in United Cup Win
Former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic made a striking return to the elite tennis circuit post-maternity break by leading Switzerland to a 2-1 victory over France in the United Cup. Her comeback performance exceeded expectations, highlighting her readiness for the forthcoming Australian Open.
Former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic made a dazzling comeback to the WTA tour, propelling Switzerland to a 2-1 triumph over France in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday. The 27-year-old returned to top-tier tennis after her maternity break, clinching singles and doubles victories in Brisbane.
Bencic secured a decisive 6-3, 6-1 win against Chloe Paquet, marking her first WTA match since becoming a mother to daughter Bella in April. Teaming up with Dominic Stricker, she battled to a 6-1, 7-6(4) doubles victory, underscoring her readiness for the upcoming Australian Open.
The win comes after Bencic's measured and careful return to the sport, which began in October. Her swift adaptation to competitive play reflects her confidence and anticipation for future matches, including the Billie Jean King Cup and other lower-tier tournaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Special Ks Duo Returns: Kokkinakis & Kyrgios Set for Australian Open Doubles
Wildcards Announced for Australian Open 2025 Featuring Stan Wawrinka
Wild Card Wonders: Wawrinka Leads the Charge at Australian Open
'Special Ks' Reunite, Exciting Comebacks and Future Ambitions in the World of Sports
Sports Shuffle: Stars on the Move and Major Comebacks