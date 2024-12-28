Left Menu

Rahmat Shah's Unbeaten Double Century Astonishes at Queens Sports Club

Rahmat Shah scored an unbeaten double century, setting a record for an Afghanistan cricketer, leading his team to 425/2 against Zimbabwe in the first test match. He surpassed the previous record by Hashmatullah Shahidi and, together, they cut a 395-run deficit, ending the day at 161 runs behind.

Rahmat Shah dazzled at Queens Sports Club on Saturday, registering the highest score for an Afghanistan cricketer with an unbeaten double century. His resilient performance led Afghanistan to a commanding 425 runs for two wickets at stumps on the third day of the test against Zimbabwe.

Shah, who started the day on 49 not out, surpassed Hashmatullah Shahidi's previous record of 200 not out. He ended the day unbeaten on 231, with his captain Hashmatullah Shahidi providing strong support by scoring a second test century, slated to resume on Sunday at 141 not out.

Afghanistan narrowed a significant 395-run deficit to 161 runs, a considerable achievement against the backdrop of Zimbabwe's imposing first innings total of 586. The day's play proved a challenge for Zimbabwe's bowlers as Afghanistan batted through 95 overs exhibiting skillful endurance.

