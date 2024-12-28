Lighting Up the Future: Kashmiri Pandit Premier League Inaugurated

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the fifth edition of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League on Saturday, underscoring the significance of the community as a beacon for the nation's future. Sinha emphasized his dedication to their welfare and empowerment.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the Kashmiri Pandit community for exemplifying sacrifice and determination, lauding their achievements on both national and international platforms. He extended hearty congratulations to all participants of the major cricket event.

Highlighting the transformative power of sports, Sinha noted its role in nurturing dreams and building resilience. He applauded the Lalitaditya Sports, Education, and Health Organisation for promoting sports and reiterated the need to maintain 'Development with Heritage' to empower Jammu and Kashmir's youth.

