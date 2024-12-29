Left Menu

Auckland FC's Historic Comeback: A New Chapter in A-League History

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica lauds his team's resounding 4-1 victory over Central Coast Mariners, marking their first-ever triumph in the A-League. The team bounced back from a prior defeat, extending their lead at the top of the standings. Goals from Sakai, Brimmer, May, and Rogerson secured the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 06:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 06:13 IST
Auckland FC, under the leadership of coach Steve Corica, showcased a remarkable comeback with a stunning 4-1 victory against Central Coast Mariners, after a previous defeat in the A-League.

The New Zealand-based team, playing their debut season, extended their lead at the top of the standings with standout performances by Hiroki Sakai and others.

This victory, aided by goals from Jake Brimmer, Guillermo May, and Logan Rogerson, has propelled Auckland four points clear, demonstrating clear progress and resilience in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

