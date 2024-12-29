Auckland FC's Historic Comeback: A New Chapter in A-League History

Auckland FC, under the leadership of coach Steve Corica, showcased a remarkable comeback with a stunning 4-1 victory against Central Coast Mariners, after a previous defeat in the A-League.

The New Zealand-based team, playing their debut season, extended their lead at the top of the standings with standout performances by Hiroki Sakai and others.

This victory, aided by goals from Jake Brimmer, Guillermo May, and Logan Rogerson, has propelled Auckland four points clear, demonstrating clear progress and resilience in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)