Jasprit Bumrah Reaches 200 Test Wickets Milestone

India's fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah has cemented his place in cricket history by becoming the second fastest Indian to reach the coveted 200-wicket mark in Test cricket, equalling the record set by Ravindra Jadeja. This milestone was achieved during the fourth Test against Australia.

Bumrah secured his 200th Test wicket by dismissing Travis Head for one run in the post-lunch session, adding another feather to his illustrious cap. Together with Jadeja, he joins the list of elite bowlers who have accomplished this feat in just 44 matches.

In comparison, Ravichandran Ashwin holds the record for being the quickest Indian to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving this in 37 matches, while internationally, Pakistan's Yasir Shah and Australia's Clarrie Grimmett lead with 33 and 36 Tests, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)