Inter Milan's Winning Streak: Dominance on Display

Inter Milan is on a formidable winning streak, securing four victories across all competitions with 13 goals scored and none conceded. The team achieved a 3-0 triumph over Cagliari, placing them level on points with Atalanta in Serie A. Upcoming challenges include a semifinal matchup in the Italian Super Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-12-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 09:08 IST
Inter Milan has embarked on a formidable winning streak, scoring 13 goals without conceding any across four consecutive victories in all competitions. Their latest triumph was a commanding 3-0 win over Cagliari, aided by key assists from Nicolò Barella, propelling them to the top of the Serie A standings.

This victory marks the strength of the defending champions, positioning them level on points with Atalanta. With a game in hand, Inter looks to extend their streak in the upcoming semifinal of the Italian Super Cup against Atalanta in Saudi Arabia.

The game saw Alessandro Bastoni score with a header, while Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu also found the net. As Inter prepares for another key clash, the competition in Serie A intensifies, with Juventus and AC Milan also battling in the other semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

