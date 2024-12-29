Inter Milan's Winning Streak: Dominance on Display
Inter Milan is on a formidable winning streak, securing four victories across all competitions with 13 goals scored and none conceded. The team achieved a 3-0 triumph over Cagliari, placing them level on points with Atalanta in Serie A. Upcoming challenges include a semifinal matchup in the Italian Super Cup.
This victory marks the strength of the defending champions, positioning them level on points with Atalanta. With a game in hand, Inter looks to extend their streak in the upcoming semifinal of the Italian Super Cup against Atalanta in Saudi Arabia.
The game saw Alessandro Bastoni score with a header, while Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu also found the net. As Inter prepares for another key clash, the competition in Serie A intensifies, with Juventus and AC Milan also battling in the other semifinal.
