Jasprit Bumrah: Breaking Records with Stellar 200th Test Wicket

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah achieved a milestone by becoming the second fastest Indian, along with Ravindra Jadeja, to take 200 Test wickets. With a sub-20 average, Bumrah made history against Australia, highlighting his elite status among cricket legends such as Malcolm Marshall and Glenn McGrath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:21 IST
Jasprit Bumrah, India's renowned pace spearhead, has etched his name into cricket history by becoming the second fastest Indian to achieve 200 Test wickets, alongside Ravindra Jadeja. This remarkable feat was accomplished during the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia, elevating Bumrah's position among cricket legends.

Bumrah, who dismissed Travis Head for his 200th scalp, achieved this landmark with a sub-20 average—a record unmatched among bowlers with over 200 Test wickets. Bumrah's achievement underscores his formidable presence in the realm of cricket, standing out even among legendary fast bowlers such as Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, and Glenn McGrath.

As Bumrah reached this significant milestone, he joined the ranks of India's elite 12 bowlers who have completed 200 Test wickets. His performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, marked by crucial dismissals, further solidifies his status as a key player in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

