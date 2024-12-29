Jasprit Bumrah: Breaking Records with Stellar 200th Test Wicket

Jasprit Bumrah, India's renowned pace spearhead, has etched his name into cricket history by becoming the second fastest Indian to achieve 200 Test wickets, alongside Ravindra Jadeja. This remarkable feat was accomplished during the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia, elevating Bumrah's position among cricket legends.

Bumrah, who dismissed Travis Head for his 200th scalp, achieved this landmark with a sub-20 average—a record unmatched among bowlers with over 200 Test wickets. Bumrah's achievement underscores his formidable presence in the realm of cricket, standing out even among legendary fast bowlers such as Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, and Glenn McGrath.

As Bumrah reached this significant milestone, he joined the ranks of India's elite 12 bowlers who have completed 200 Test wickets. His performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, marked by crucial dismissals, further solidifies his status as a key player in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)