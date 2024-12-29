Left Menu

Remco Evenepoel Eyes Comeback After Injury Setback

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, who experienced multiple injuries from a training-related crash, is aiming for a comeback at the Flanders Brabantse Pijl race in April. The Belgian cyclist is undergoing rehabilitation and remains focused on competing at future races despite the initial setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:09 IST
Remco Evenepoel

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel is determined to make a triumphant return to racing in April, following a severe training-related incident.

The 24-year-old Belgian cyclist suffered fractures to several bones, including his rib and shoulder blade, and underwent immediate surgery.

Despite the challenges, Evenepoel has set his sights on participating in upcoming major races, maintaining his competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

