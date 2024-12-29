Left Menu

Novak Djokovic's Fresh Start: Guided by Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic has added Andy Murray, his recently retired rival, as his new coach. As he begins his season in Brisbane, Djokovic is eager to apply Murray's unique insights into his game. They plan to collaborate until the end of the Australian Open, after which their future partnership will be decided.

29-12-2024
In a strategic move, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has enlisted former rival Andy Murray as his new coach for the coming season. Djokovic, who starts his new season in Brisbane, aims to incorporate Murray's distinct perspective on his game.

Murray, a recently retired world number one, adds invaluable insights into Djokovic's strengths and weaknesses, a partnership set to last through the Australian Open. Djokovic is keen to implement these strategic nuances on the court, particularly as he prepares for a demanding 2025 calendar.

Facing Rinky Hijikata to kick off his Brisbane campaign, Djokovic is eyeing his 100th ATP title and plans a busier schedule to improve his current world ranking, highlighting a renewed focus on performance and achievement.

