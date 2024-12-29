Labuschagne's Battle with Unpredictable Bounce Prepares Australia for Final Day Showdown

Marnus Labuschagne, Australia's top performer, highlighted the challenges posed by an unpredictable pitch against India, emphasizing the inconsistent bounce impacting scoring opportunities.

As Australia ended Day 4 at 228 for 9, with a 333-run lead, Labuschagne scored the highest individual total for the home side.

Describing the evolving pitch conditions, he acknowledged the difficulties of batting due to varied bounce and credited the resilience of Australia's lower order for extending the lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)