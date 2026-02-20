Cracking the Code: India's Cricket Pitch Challenge

India's cricket pitches in Mumbai and Ahmedabad have sparked attention due to their inconsistencies, which have made batting a challenge for some players. The slightly tacky nature of these surfaces, caused by underlying moisture, has impacted the pace at which the game is played.

However, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel expressed sympathy towards the curators, acknowledging the pressure they face in meeting expectations for high-scoring games. Morkel praised their efforts, noting the difficulties in preparing perfect surfaces so late in the season.

Morkel emphasized that predicting the playability of a pitch remains challenging, underscoring the importance for players to adapt quickly to conditions. He commended the team for showing resilience and learning from each game as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)