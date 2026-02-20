Left Menu

Cracking the Code: India's Cricket Pitch Challenge

India's slightly unpredictable pitches in Mumbai and Ahmedabad have been challenging for batters, drawing attention for their underlying moisture and grip. Bowling coach Morne Morkel empathizes with curators, praising their efforts under pressure, and highlights the unpredictability of preparing ideal cricket surfaces.

Cracking the Code: India's Cricket Pitch Challenge
India's cricket pitches in Mumbai and Ahmedabad have sparked attention due to their inconsistencies, which have made batting a challenge for some players. The slightly tacky nature of these surfaces, caused by underlying moisture, has impacted the pace at which the game is played.

However, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel expressed sympathy towards the curators, acknowledging the pressure they face in meeting expectations for high-scoring games. Morkel praised their efforts, noting the difficulties in preparing perfect surfaces so late in the season.

Morkel emphasized that predicting the playability of a pitch remains challenging, underscoring the importance for players to adapt quickly to conditions. He commended the team for showing resilience and learning from each game as the tournament progresses.

