Left Menu

Nail-Biting Finish: Pakistan and South Africa Battle for Test Victory

Pakistan and South Africa are in a tense showdown at Centurion with Pakistan nearing a famous win, thanks to Mohammad Abbas's superb bowling. With South Africa needing 32 runs and only two wickets left, the match teeters towards a gripping conclusion marked by dramatic turns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:22 IST
Nail-Biting Finish: Pakistan and South Africa Battle for Test Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa stands just 32 runs away from clinching the first Test, while Pakistan only needs two wickets to pull off a remarkable victory. On the fourth day at Centurion, the match is set for a dramatic conclusion.

Mohammad Abbas has been pivotal for Pakistan, taking four wickets in a relentless 13-over session, making the modest target of 148 seem monumental for the South Africans. By lunch, South Africa was struggling at 116-8, relying on Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada to keep hopes alive.

Despite a promising start, the South African lineup crumbled after captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram fell victim to Abbas's bowling. With Pakistan close to their first Test win in South Africa in 18 years, every ball is critical as South Africa's chase for the World Test Championship final spot hangs by a thread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024