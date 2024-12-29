Nail-Biting Finish: Pakistan and South Africa Battle for Test Victory

South Africa stands just 32 runs away from clinching the first Test, while Pakistan only needs two wickets to pull off a remarkable victory. On the fourth day at Centurion, the match is set for a dramatic conclusion.

Mohammad Abbas has been pivotal for Pakistan, taking four wickets in a relentless 13-over session, making the modest target of 148 seem monumental for the South Africans. By lunch, South Africa was struggling at 116-8, relying on Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada to keep hopes alive.

Despite a promising start, the South African lineup crumbled after captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram fell victim to Abbas's bowling. With Pakistan close to their first Test win in South Africa in 18 years, every ball is critical as South Africa's chase for the World Test Championship final spot hangs by a thread.

