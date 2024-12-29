Tailenders Triumph: South Africa's Dramatic Test Victory Over Pakistan
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen became unexpected batting heroes as South Africa narrowly defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a captivating Test match at Centurion. Their unbeaten stand of 51 runs secured a spot in next year's World Test Championship final.
Rabada, despite being one of the world's top-ranked bowlers, played a pivotal role with the bat alongside Jansen, who sealed the victory with a boundary. This win marked South Africa's sixth successive Test win, reinforcing their position at the top of the WTC standings.
Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan's valiant defense, taking six crucial wickets and nearly orchestrating a comeback. His efforts, however, could not prevent South Africa from pulling off a remarkable chase despite their dramatic mid-innings collapse.
