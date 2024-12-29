Eashaan Sundaram Shines at Junior National Equestrian Championship 2024

Eashaan Sundaram emerged as a standout performer at the Army Polo and Riding Centre in New Delhi on Sunday, marking an exciting penultimate day at the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2024. Riding Fame of Viberty KG, Sundaram claimed victory in the Children II Dressage Individual with an impressive score of 71.20, adding to his team's gold from the previous day.

Chetak Equestrian Sports Academy also made a significant impact with dual victories. Their team clinched the Children II Jumping Team title, thanks to outstanding performances from Abhiraj Bansal, Avvarnya Baiid, B Hashini, and Amara Singh. In the Junior Dressage Freestyle to Music, Ahaan Jaisinghani led the charts on Consul with a total of 214.00 marks. Arshad A excelled in the Children II Jumping Individual category, completing the course in 27.51 seconds to secure gold.

Col. Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of India, praised the talent displayed, emphasizing its significance for the future of equestrian sports in India. The Chennai Equitation Centre added to the momentum, winning in both Children Dressage Team and Junior Dressage Team events. Exceptional performances continued with Ranbir Singh Dhillon securing the top spot in the Junior Jumping Individual event. The championship will conclude on December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)