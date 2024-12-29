Left Menu

Thrilling Victory for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in Hockey India League

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League. Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Affan Yousuf scored for Bengal Tigers, while Timothy Daniel and Arthur de Sloover netted for Hyderabad Toofans. Soorma Hockey Club defeated Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-1 in a shoot-out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:13 IST
The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League on Sunday. Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Affan Yousuf were key scorers for the Tigers, ensuring the team's first win in the league this season.

Hyderabad Toofans netted through Timothy Daniel and Arthur de Sloover but fell short in a closely contested match. Despite a strong fightback and several penalty corners, the Toofans could not equalize, with the Tigers' defense remaining vigilant.

In another match, Soorma Hockey Club edged past Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-1 in a thrilling shoot-out after regulation time saw both teams tied 1-1. Gurjant Singh's equalizer and stellar performances in the shoot-out were crucial for Soorma's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

