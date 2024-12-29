Zverev Shines in Germany's United Cup Opener

Alexander Zverev spearheaded Germany's successful start in their United Cup campaign, overcoming Thiago Monteiro 6-4 6-4. This win marks a triumphant return for Zverev, who had been sidelined due to ankle injuries from the 2022 French Open.

Zverev's strong baseline shots were pivotal in securing a break in the first game. He clinched the opening set with a powerful ace and maintained his momentum to win the match, giving Germany a 2-0 lead. Confidence from gym training during the off-season proved beneficial for his performance.

Elsewhere, other nations had notable victories with Italy dominating Switzerland and the U.S. defeating Canada past midnight. Key players like Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, and rising star Karolina Muchova exhibited stellar skills, too. This sets a promising tone for an exciting United Cup season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)