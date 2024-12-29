Rain Derails Record-Breaking Test: Afghanistan Fans Face Possible Draw

The test match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan faced an abrupt pause on the fourth day due to rain, aiming towards a draw at the Queens Sports Club. Afghanistan scored 515-3 in response to Zimbabwe's 586 before play was halted. They added 90 runs to their overnight total of 425-2, but lost Rahmat Shah early, after he scored 234, setting a new record for any batsman from Afghanistan.

Rahmat Shah, after setting a record, managed only three runs on the fourth day before being dismissed. His partnership with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on the third day resulted in 364 runs, marking it as a record partnership for Afghanistan for any wicket. Shahidi was not out on 179 when play was halted just before lunch, with Afsar Zazai unbeaten on 46.

Despite attempts to continue the match, heavy rain persisted through the afternoon and is anticipated to spill into Monday, potentially sealing a draw. (Report by Mark Gleeson; Edited by Hugh Lawson)

(With inputs from agencies.)