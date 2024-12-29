Left Menu

Rain Derails Record-Breaking Test: Afghanistan Fans Face Possible Draw

Rain on the fourth day interrupts the test match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, steering the game toward a draw. Afghanistan scores 515-3, trailing behind Zimbabwe's 586. Rahmat Shah's elimination comes after setting a new record test score for Afghanistan at 234, while Shahidi and Zazai continue unbeaten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

The test match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan faced an abrupt pause on the fourth day due to rain, aiming towards a draw at the Queens Sports Club. Afghanistan scored 515-3 in response to Zimbabwe's 586 before play was halted. They added 90 runs to their overnight total of 425-2, but lost Rahmat Shah early, after he scored 234, setting a new record for any batsman from Afghanistan.

Rahmat Shah, after setting a record, managed only three runs on the fourth day before being dismissed. His partnership with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on the third day resulted in 364 runs, marking it as a record partnership for Afghanistan for any wicket. Shahidi was not out on 179 when play was halted just before lunch, with Afsar Zazai unbeaten on 46.

Despite attempts to continue the match, heavy rain persisted through the afternoon and is anticipated to spill into Monday, potentially sealing a draw. (Report by Mark Gleeson; Edited by Hugh Lawson)

(With inputs from agencies.)

