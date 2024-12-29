Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown at Birsa Munda as Bengal Tigers Edge Toofans

The Hero Hockey India League's second day unfolded at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with a nail-biting encounter. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers emerged victorious against Hyderabad Toofans with a 3-2 scoreline. Highlight goals featured Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Affan Yousuf for the Tigers, and Timothy Daniel and Arthur de Sloover for the Toofans.

Bengal Tigers celebrate after scoring a goal (Photo: HIL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling showdown on the second day of the Hero Hockey India League, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched a narrow 3-2 victory over the Hyderabad Toofans at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

The Tigers took an early lead with a ninth-minute goal by Jugraj Singh, capitalizing on a penalty corner. Sukhjeet Singh extended their lead to 2-0 in the 20th minute, courtesy of clever play involving Sebastian Dockier and Abhishek. The Toofans had opportunities but struggled to capitalize, with a missed penalty stroke by Maico Casella before halftime.

Affan Yousuf widened the lead to 3-0 in the 36th minute, setting the Tigers on a strong path. However, the Toofans clawed back with goals from Timothy Daniel and Arthur de Sloover, narrowing the score to a tense 3-2 finish. Sukhjeet Singh, named Player of the Match, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance in their season opener.

