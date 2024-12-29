Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fearless Spirit Shines in Border-Gavaskar Test

During the first Border-Gavaskar Test at Perth's Optus Stadium, Yashasvi Jaiswal sparked attention by sledging Mitchell Starc, remarking, "It's coming too slow." This bold move has drawn praise and insights from Jwala Singh, a key figure in Jaiswal's cricketing development. Singh shared his perspective on Jaiswal's courageous approach, highlighting the young cricketer's journey from a small-town boy to an international star.

Singh recounted advising Jaiswal that bravery is crucial. He underscored the achievements Jaiswal accomplished by moving to Mumbai, overcoming hurdles, and representing the city in cricket. "Facing a bowler like Starc is commendable, but Jaiswal's intent shows he's not merely there to participate; he aims to perform," Singh stated, emphasizing the passion fueling Jaiswal's practice and hard work.

Commenting on Jaiswal's fearless disposition, Singh noted that upon joining the Indian national team, Jaiswal increasingly heeds inputs from renowned players and coaches, particularly during challenging phases. Singh, who considers Jaiswal like a son, continues to mentor him and appreciates other coaches contributing to his progress. He nostalgically recalled discovering Jaiswal's potential in 2013, admiring his temperament, long innings capability, and commitment to building his game. Singh stressed the importance of focus and handling pressure, noting Jaiswal's aspiration to perfect shots like the cover drive and adapting his skills for senior cricket.

