Top Contenders for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024

The International Cricket Council has announced its shortlist for the Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024, featuring notable players from Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Afghanistan. Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis from Sri Lanka, Sherfane Rutherford from the West Indies, and Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai are the top contenders for the prestigious award.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been instrumental for Sri Lanka, taking 26 wickets at an average of 15.61, while also making notable contributions with the bat. His spellbinding performance against Zimbabwe, clinching 7/19, remains a highlight of his remarkable year. Similarly, Kusal Mendis has amassed 742 runs at an average of 53.00, contributing significantly to his team's success.

Sherfane Rutherford exhibited dominance in the ODI format with a striking average of 106.25, playing pivotal roles in series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai demonstrated his prowess as a versatile player for Afghanistan, achieving both batting and bowling milestones. These players have made a lasting impression with their exceptional talents in the international cricket arena. (ANI)

