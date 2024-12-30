Left Menu

Asian Football Weekly Highlights: Triumphs and Transitions

This week's Asian football highlights include Auckland FC's dominance in the A-League, Iraq's exit from the Gulf Cup, Vietnam's advancement to the Asean Championship final, and Brazilian star Oscar's move from Shanghai Port to Sao Paulo.

Olympic football tournament Image Credit:

Auckland FC fortified its position atop the A-League standings with a commanding 4-1 victory over Central Coast Mariners, taking advantage of Adelaide United's loss to Western Sydney Wanderers.

In the Gulf Cup, reigning champions Iraq faced elimination after a 3-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia, allowing the Saudis to progress to the semi-finals along with Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese football reached new heights as they secured a place in the Asean Championship final by defeating Singapore. Oscar announced his departure from Shanghai Port, set to join Sao Paulo after a successful stint in China.

