Controversy Erupts Over Jaiswal's Dismissal in BGT Series Finale

The cricket world witnessed a fierce debate as the BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla voiced his disagreement with the decision to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal during the final moments of the BGT series' fourth Test against Australia. The incident highlighted divisions within the sport, revealing contrasting opinions from seasoned experts.

During the 71st over, Jaiswal attempted a pull shot off Pat Cummins' delivery, leading to an on-field rejection of Australia's appeal for his dismissal. However, upon review, the third umpire Sharfuddoula overturned the decision based on visual evidence, despite the snickometer showing no significant movement. The ruling has sparked considerable debate, with Shukla insisting Jaiswal was not out.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting backed the dismissal, asserting the ball had contacted Jaiswal's glove, leaving no room for debate. At the same time, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledged the contentious nature of the decision, as India's defeat by 185 runs handed Australia a crucial series lead. The final test will be contested in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)