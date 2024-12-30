Australia Clinches Classic Victory Over India in Dramatic Cricket Showdown

Australia secured a dramatic victory over India in the fourth test match held in Melbourne, triumphing by 184 runs to establish a 2-1 lead in the series. The match was marked by outstanding performances from captain Pat Cummins, who was named Player of the Match, as well as Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon, each contributing crucial wickets.

Despite a strong partnership between India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, the team crumbled after tea, losing their last seven wickets for just 34 runs. Controversy over Decision Review System calls added tension, particularly concerning the dismissal of Jaiswal, which drew ire from sections of the crowd.

India's defeat has left their ambitions to reach the World Test Championship final in doubt, requiring them to secure a win in the final test in Sydney. Conversely, Australia's prospects in the championship race have been bolstered, offering a significant boost to their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)