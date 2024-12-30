Smith's Stellar Knock Seals Australia's Victory in Thrilling Melbourne Test

Amid a week of electrifying cricket, Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, recognized Steve Smith's masterful innings during the Melbourne Test against India. The contest concluded with Australia emerging victorious by 184 runs, nudging them to a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Smith's first innings brilliance was highlighted by his 140-run contribution from 197 balls, embellished with 13 fours and 3 sixes. Although his second innings yielded only 13 runs, his adept fielding was instrumental, capturing crucial slip catches. Cummins also appreciated Marnus Labuschagne's support in the second inning, emphasizing the team's resolve to eliminate the possibility of an Indian victory.

Following the match, Cummins shared his thoughts with ESPNcricinfo, remarking on the crowd's vigorous support and the delight of partaking in a memorable match. Labuschagne's 70 runs in the second innings played a key role alongside Cummins in batting Australia to a competitive total.

Designated as the 'Player of the Match', Cummins' dual prowess with bat and ball was commendable. With a target of 340, India's response faltered under the relentless Aussie pace, leading to their dismissal at 155 in the 80th over. Cummins also highlighted the team's strategic focus on lower-order contributions and Smith's seamless batting on a challenging pitch.

