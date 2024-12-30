Controversy Over Jaiswal's Dismissal: Technology Sparks Debate

India captain Rohit Sharma addressed media concerns on Monday about Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the second innings, asserting that the young batsman did make contact with the ball. This controversy emerged as Australia celebrated a resounding 184-run victory in the Melbourne Test, taking a 2-1 lead in the series and diminishing India's prospects of reaching the World Test Championship Final at Lord's.

The decision by third umpire Sharfuddoula on Jaiswal's dismissal during the fourth Test's final day has left the cricketing community divided. The incident occurred in the 71st over when Jaiswal attempted to pull a delivery from Australian captain Pat Cummins. Despite on-field umpires rejecting Australia's appeal, Cummins sought a review, leading to the controversial call.

Although replays suggested a deflection on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, the snickometer showed no movement. The third umpire relied on visual evidence to rule Jaiswal out, overturning the on-field decision. Jaiswal had scored 84 runs from 208 balls, with eight boundaries, before the contentious call. Despite the reliance on technology, Sharma acknowledged its limitations, suggesting India was unfortunate in this instance.

(With inputs from agencies.)