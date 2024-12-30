Left Menu

Controversy Over Jaiswal's Dismissal: Technology Sparks Debate

In a heated Melbourne Test, India skipper Rohit Sharma speaks out on Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal. The third umpire's decision, based on unclear technology, sparked debate as Australia secured a triumphant 184-run win, potentially dashing India's World Test Championship aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:16 IST
Controversy Over Jaiswal's Dismissal: Technology Sparks Debate
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma addressed media concerns on Monday about Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the second innings, asserting that the young batsman did make contact with the ball. This controversy emerged as Australia celebrated a resounding 184-run victory in the Melbourne Test, taking a 2-1 lead in the series and diminishing India's prospects of reaching the World Test Championship Final at Lord's.

The decision by third umpire Sharfuddoula on Jaiswal's dismissal during the fourth Test's final day has left the cricketing community divided. The incident occurred in the 71st over when Jaiswal attempted to pull a delivery from Australian captain Pat Cummins. Despite on-field umpires rejecting Australia's appeal, Cummins sought a review, leading to the controversial call.

Although replays suggested a deflection on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, the snickometer showed no movement. The third umpire relied on visual evidence to rule Jaiswal out, overturning the on-field decision. Jaiswal had scored 84 runs from 208 balls, with eight boundaries, before the contentious call. Despite the reliance on technology, Sharma acknowledged its limitations, suggesting India was unfortunate in this instance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024