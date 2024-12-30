Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Test Journey: Triumphs and Tribulations

Captain Rohit Sharma expressed distress following India's significant loss to Australia in the fourth Test. Amid calls for his retirement, Rohit aims to address personal issues while maintaining focus on team improvements. Praising Bumrah's performance, he also highlighted promising talent in Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:30 IST
  • Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma candidly expressed his dismay following a crushing defeat against Australia in the fourth Test, revealing there's vital introspection needed on both personal and team levels.

Registering only 31 runs in the series, Sharma faces increased pressure, with speculation about his retirement growing. Yet, the skipper remains determined to fight.

Despite a tight schedule, Sharma is focused on harnessing the potential of talents like Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy, emphasizing strategic tweaks as India hopes for a comeback in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

