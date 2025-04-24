Major Beef Seizure in Bhiwandi: Illegal Trade Network Under Scrutiny

In a significant crackdown, Bhiwandi police have confiscated 1,800 kg of beef valued at Rs 3.6 lakh, arresting three suspects reportedly involved in the illegal meat trade. The operation took place early Wednesday morning, leading to the seizure of two vehicles and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash.

According to an official from Kongaon police station, authorities intercepted a car and tempo at Rajnoli Naka around 6 am, discovering the smuggled beef. The arrested individuals include Arshad Hijayatullah Khan, aged 46, Mohammad Nasim Ayub Ansari, aged 37, and Subhan Shafique Qureshi, a 20-year-old mutton shop owner.

The suspects have been charged under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act of 2015. Police have indicated that initial investigations point to a broader illegal cattle meat trade, with efforts underway to trace the supply network and locate other suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)