March of Remembrance: Honoring Auschwitz Liberation's 80th Anniversary

Thousands gathered at Auschwitz to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its liberation. Featuring 80 Holocaust survivors, the March of the Living urges the world to end antisemitism. This year's event resonates amid rising tension linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. President Herzog calls for peace and remembrance.

Thousands converged on the historic site of Auschwitz to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation in a poignant tribute organized by the March of the Living. This annual event attracted significant attention as it included the participation of 80 Holocaust survivors.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, addressing the marchers before the event, emphasized the rising tide of antisemitism and expressed a resolute call for global vigilance, stating, "never again." The event took place amid heightened tensions due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, alongside Herzog, expressed hopes for resolution in the Gaza conflict and for hostages held by Hamas to safely return. Auschwitz remains a somber emblem of the Holocaust, where over a million Jews perished during World War II amidst unspeakable atrocities committed by Nazi Germany.

