AC Milan's Coaching Shakeup: Fonseca Out After Six Months

AC Milan has sacked head coach Paulo Fonseca after just six months in charge, citing inconsistent performances that have left the club struggling in eighth place in Italy's Serie A. This decision follows a string of underwhelming results, including a home draw against AS Roma.

The club has announced via a statement that Fonseca will no longer serve as head coach, and local media reports suggest that former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is the likely replacement. Expectations were high for Fonseca, who joined Milan after successful previous roles.

Fonseca, 51, had managed to secure impressive victories early in the season, including a win over rivals Inter Milan, but his overall performance led to his dismissal. Despite successes in Portugal and Ukraine, his stint at Milan failed to live up to expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)