India's Test Cricket Drama: Will Rohit Sharma Play Against Australia?

India's cricket coach, Gautam Gambhir, has yet to confirm if captain Rohit Sharma will play the fifth test against Australia. As the team trails 2-1 in the series, Gambhir stresses the match's importance while denying rumors of team unrest and reaffirming confidence in a victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:22 IST
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

Amid growing speculation, India's cricket coach Gautam Gambhir is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the participation of captain Rohit Sharma in the fifth test against Australia. With the series standing at 2-1 in Australia's favor following a loss in Melbourne, the pressure is mounting on the Indian team.

Gambhir addressed the media at the Sydney Cricket Ground, stating there was nothing untoward about him taking the pre-match conference instead of skipper Rohit. The coach remained tight-lipped on team selection, reiterating his intention to analyze the pitch before announcing the final lineup.

He also dismissed rumors of a team rift, asserting the focus remains on winning the next match to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and secure a place in the year's World Test Championship final against South Africa. Gambhir expressed solid confidence in his team's ability to overcome the challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

