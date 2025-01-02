Arsenal's Bold Climb: A Promise Unfaltered

Arsenal has reclaimed second place in the Premier League standings, following a decisive 3-1 victory over Brentford. The victory positions Arsenal just six points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Manager Mikel Arteta praised his squad's quality and commitment, highlighting 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri's prominent role in filling in for the injured Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino also found the net, contributing to the win.

While the team grapples with a virus affecting several players, including Kai Havertz, Arteta is optimistic about maintaining the momentum as Arsenal prepares to face Brighton this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)