Alisson's Head Injury: A Minor Setback Before Liverpool's Big Match

Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker, injured during a match against Colombia, left the national team to rejoin Liverpool. Both he and defender Davinson Sanchez were substituted after a head clash. Despite initial concerns, Alisson assured fans via Instagram of his well-being as he heads back for further assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:34 IST
In a dramatic encounter during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Colombia, goalkeeper Alisson Becker was forced to leave the match following a head collision with Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez. The incident, which took place during the second half of the game, saw both players collapsing on the field, prompting an immediate response from the medical team.

Alisson, a key player for Brazil and English club Liverpool, was substituted as a precautionary measure after experiencing dizziness. Reports indicate that despite the severity of the situation, the 32-year-old has dismissed fears of a serious injury. On social media, he reassured fans of his condition, stating, 'I'm fine! Just have to follow the protocols!'

Liverpool announced that Alisson is en route back to Merseyside for further examination by their medical staff. This comes as Liverpool, leading the Premier League, prepares to face Everton. Meanwhile, Brazil continues on their path in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, currently placed second in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

