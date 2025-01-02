Race Against Time: PCB's Renovation Efforts for Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is under pressure as it accelerates renovations at the National Stadium in preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Due to ongoing construction, all scheduled matches have been relocated to prevent delays and minimize player disruptions.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final commenced at the UBL Complex, having been moved from the original venue. Further concerns arose over tests against the West Indies, resulting in venue changes to Multan and Karachi.

The Rs 12 billion renovation plan includes new dressing rooms, media centers, hospitality boxes, and an electronic scoreboard, signaling PCB's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure ahead of the marquee event.

