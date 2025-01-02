Left Menu

Race Against Time: PCB's Renovation Efforts for Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is racing to complete renovations at the National Stadium before the Champions Trophy, reallocating scheduled matches to other venues. The project includes major upgrades and is part of a Rs 12 billion investment across three sites to ensure readiness for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:46 IST
Race Against Time: PCB's Renovation Efforts for Champions Trophy
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is under pressure as it accelerates renovations at the National Stadium in preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Due to ongoing construction, all scheduled matches have been relocated to prevent delays and minimize player disruptions.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final commenced at the UBL Complex, having been moved from the original venue. Further concerns arose over tests against the West Indies, resulting in venue changes to Multan and Karachi.

The Rs 12 billion renovation plan includes new dressing rooms, media centers, hospitality boxes, and an electronic scoreboard, signaling PCB's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure ahead of the marquee event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025