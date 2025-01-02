Left Menu

A Heartfelt Reunion: Kapil Dev Supports Vinod Kambli's Recovery

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli, recently hospitalised with health complications, receives support from his old teammate Kapil Dev. After a video call with Kapil, the World Cup-winning captain assures a visit to Kambli and urges him to prioritise his health. The hospital director also pledges continued care for Kambli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:03 IST
Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli found himself in the hospital battling a series of health issues, including a urinary infection and brain clots, during the latter part of December. Emerging from the hospital, visibly frail but spirited, Kambli engaged with hospital staff before taking part in a brief cricket session.

Shailesh Thakur, director of Akruti Hospital, revealed a heartwarming video call between Kambli and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, as Kambli's condition stabilized. Reassuring his former teammate, Kapil promised to visit him and encouraged Kambli to stay hospitalised as long as necessary, emphasising the importance of a full recovery.

The hospital is committed to Kambli's ongoing care, with director Thakur, an ardent fan, assuring that all medical expenses will be covered. As the cricketing community rallies behind Kambli, there's a renewed sense of camaraderie and support among the players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

