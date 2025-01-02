A Heartfelt Reunion: Kapil Dev Supports Vinod Kambli's Recovery

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli found himself in the hospital battling a series of health issues, including a urinary infection and brain clots, during the latter part of December. Emerging from the hospital, visibly frail but spirited, Kambli engaged with hospital staff before taking part in a brief cricket session.

Shailesh Thakur, director of Akruti Hospital, revealed a heartwarming video call between Kambli and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, as Kambli's condition stabilized. Reassuring his former teammate, Kapil promised to visit him and encouraged Kambli to stay hospitalised as long as necessary, emphasising the importance of a full recovery.

The hospital is committed to Kambli's ongoing care, with director Thakur, an ardent fan, assuring that all medical expenses will be covered. As the cricketing community rallies behind Kambli, there's a renewed sense of camaraderie and support among the players.

(With inputs from agencies.)