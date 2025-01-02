A Heartfelt Reunion: Kapil Dev Supports Vinod Kambli's Recovery
Former cricketer Vinod Kambli, recently hospitalised with health complications, receives support from his old teammate Kapil Dev. After a video call with Kapil, the World Cup-winning captain assures a visit to Kambli and urges him to prioritise his health. The hospital director also pledges continued care for Kambli.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli found himself in the hospital battling a series of health issues, including a urinary infection and brain clots, during the latter part of December. Emerging from the hospital, visibly frail but spirited, Kambli engaged with hospital staff before taking part in a brief cricket session.
Shailesh Thakur, director of Akruti Hospital, revealed a heartwarming video call between Kambli and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, as Kambli's condition stabilized. Reassuring his former teammate, Kapil promised to visit him and encouraged Kambli to stay hospitalised as long as necessary, emphasising the importance of a full recovery.
The hospital is committed to Kambli's ongoing care, with director Thakur, an ardent fan, assuring that all medical expenses will be covered. As the cricketing community rallies behind Kambli, there's a renewed sense of camaraderie and support among the players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Kho Kho World Cup Set to Ignite Rivalries in Delhi
Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Set to Commence with India-Pakistan Clash
Pakistan awarded hosting rights of 2028 women's T20 World Cup, where neutral venue arrangements will apply: ICC.
FIFA Strikes Landmark Deal with Netflix for Women's World Cup Coverage
Pakistan Hockey Federation Awaits Government Nod for Junior World Cup in India