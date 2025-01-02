Cummins Applauds Bumrah's Form Amidst Intense Border-Gavaskar Contest

In the heat of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia captain Pat Cummins has heaped praises on India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, acknowledging the challenge he poses to opponents. Bumrah, who continues to mesmerize with his bowling skill, remains unwavering despite India's loss at the Melbourne Test.

Bumrah emerged as a dominant force, claiming 30 wickets at an astounding average of 12.83 in the series so far. Cummins, ahead of the Sydney Test, appreciated Bumrah's current form and stated his hope that the pacer exhausts his energy by the time Cummins bats.

In a strategic shift, Australia introduced Beau Webster for the Sydney Test, marking him the third debutant in the series. After defeating India by 184 runs at Melbourne, they carry a 2-1 lead, casting shadows over India's World Test Championship aspirations.

