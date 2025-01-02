Left Menu

Cummins Applauds Bumrah's Form Amidst Intense Border-Gavaskar Contest

Australia captain Pat Cummins commends Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite India's loss at Melbourne, Bumrah's bowling prowess was evident. With 30 wickets at an average of 12.83, Bumrah remains a formidable challenge. Meanwhile, Australia introduces debutant Beau Webster for the Sydney Test, leading the series 2-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:39 IST
Cummins Applauds Bumrah's Form Amidst Intense Border-Gavaskar Contest
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the heat of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia captain Pat Cummins has heaped praises on India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, acknowledging the challenge he poses to opponents. Bumrah, who continues to mesmerize with his bowling skill, remains unwavering despite India's loss at the Melbourne Test.

Bumrah emerged as a dominant force, claiming 30 wickets at an astounding average of 12.83 in the series so far. Cummins, ahead of the Sydney Test, appreciated Bumrah's current form and stated his hope that the pacer exhausts his energy by the time Cummins bats.

In a strategic shift, Australia introduced Beau Webster for the Sydney Test, marking him the third debutant in the series. After defeating India by 184 runs at Melbourne, they carry a 2-1 lead, casting shadows over India's World Test Championship aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025