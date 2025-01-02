Cummins Applauds Bumrah's Form Amidst Intense Border-Gavaskar Contest
Australia captain Pat Cummins commends Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite India's loss at Melbourne, Bumrah's bowling prowess was evident. With 30 wickets at an average of 12.83, Bumrah remains a formidable challenge. Meanwhile, Australia introduces debutant Beau Webster for the Sydney Test, leading the series 2-1.
- Country:
- Australia
In the heat of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia captain Pat Cummins has heaped praises on India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, acknowledging the challenge he poses to opponents. Bumrah, who continues to mesmerize with his bowling skill, remains unwavering despite India's loss at the Melbourne Test.
Bumrah emerged as a dominant force, claiming 30 wickets at an astounding average of 12.83 in the series so far. Cummins, ahead of the Sydney Test, appreciated Bumrah's current form and stated his hope that the pacer exhausts his energy by the time Cummins bats.
In a strategic shift, Australia introduced Beau Webster for the Sydney Test, marking him the third debutant in the series. After defeating India by 184 runs at Melbourne, they carry a 2-1 lead, casting shadows over India's World Test Championship aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mitchell Marsh Fully Fit for Melbourne Test, Set to Boost Australia's Bowling Attack
Australia Announces XI for Crucial Sydney Test Against India
Beau Webster Steps in as Marsh Steps Out: A Strategic Move by Australia
Beau Webster Steps In as Crucial Test Looms: Australia vs. India
Beau Webster Steps In: Australia's Crucial Test Lineup Shift