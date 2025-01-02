Left Menu

Asalanka Shines in Sri Lanka's Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

Charith Asalanka's remarkable performance with both bat and ball guided Sri Lanka to a 7-run victory against New Zealand in the third and final T20I at Saxton Oval. Despite their win, the series ended in a 2-1 defeat for Sri Lanka, with Kusal Perera named 'Player of the Match'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:46 IST
Asalanka Shines in Sri Lanka's Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka. (Picture: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a thrilling display at Saxton Oval, Charith Asalanka's all-round prowess led Sri Lanka to a tense 7-run victory over New Zealand in the third T20I. Despite the victory, Sri Lanka succumbed to a 2-1 series defeat.

Batting first after a New Zealand decision to field, Sri Lanka's openers struggled to gain momentum. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put on a modest opening partnership of 24 runs, but it was Kusal Perera and Asalanka's middle-order heroics that stole the show. Perera's blistering century and Asalanka's aggressive innings set a challenging target of 218/5.

New Zealand's chase was spirited, with Rachin Ravindra leading the charge. However, despite Tim Robinson and Daryl Mitchell's valiant efforts, they fell short by seven runs, bowing to Asalanka's pivotal three-wicket haul. Kusal Perera's explosive batting secured him the 'Player of the Match' accolade, while Jacob Duffy was honored as 'Player of the Series'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025