Asalanka Shines in Sri Lanka's Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

In a thrilling display at Saxton Oval, Charith Asalanka's all-round prowess led Sri Lanka to a tense 7-run victory over New Zealand in the third T20I. Despite the victory, Sri Lanka succumbed to a 2-1 series defeat.

Batting first after a New Zealand decision to field, Sri Lanka's openers struggled to gain momentum. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put on a modest opening partnership of 24 runs, but it was Kusal Perera and Asalanka's middle-order heroics that stole the show. Perera's blistering century and Asalanka's aggressive innings set a challenging target of 218/5.

New Zealand's chase was spirited, with Rachin Ravindra leading the charge. However, despite Tim Robinson and Daryl Mitchell's valiant efforts, they fell short by seven runs, bowing to Asalanka's pivotal three-wicket haul. Kusal Perera's explosive batting secured him the 'Player of the Match' accolade, while Jacob Duffy was honored as 'Player of the Series'.

(With inputs from agencies.)