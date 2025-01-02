Left Menu

India's Rising Prodigy: Gukesh Dommaraju's Chess Dominance Stuns the World

Teen chess sensation Gukesh Dommaraju becomes the youngest world champion, celebrated by billionaire Gautam Adani for symbolizing India's energetic youth. Gukesh's achievement against Ding Liren marks a significant moment in India's chess revolution, inspiring a new generation of champions. He also earned the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

Updated: 02-01-2025 16:18 IST
Teenage chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju has astounded the world by becoming the youngest world chess champion, a feat celebrated by billionaire Gautam Adani as emblematic of India's vibrant and unstoppable youth.

In a significant achievement, Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren in a 14-game match in Singapore, claiming the title once held by Garry Kasparov. This historic victory at just 18 years old has fueled India's chess revolution, inspiring a bold new generation of champions, according to Adani.

Gukesh's remarkable accomplishments also include leading India to a historic gold in the Chess Olympiad and receiving the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, presented at Rashtrapati Bhavan in January 2025.

