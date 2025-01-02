Teenage chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju has astounded the world by becoming the youngest world chess champion, a feat celebrated by billionaire Gautam Adani as emblematic of India's vibrant and unstoppable youth.

In a significant achievement, Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren in a 14-game match in Singapore, claiming the title once held by Garry Kasparov. This historic victory at just 18 years old has fueled India's chess revolution, inspiring a bold new generation of champions, according to Adani.

Gukesh's remarkable accomplishments also include leading India to a historic gold in the Chess Olympiad and receiving the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, presented at Rashtrapati Bhavan in January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)