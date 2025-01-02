South Africa's Cricket Lineup Shakeup: Introducing Young Prodigy Kwena Maphaka

South Africa has announced significant changes to their cricket lineup for the second and final test against Pakistan at Newlands, including the much-anticipated debut of 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka.

Opening batter Tony de Zorzi has been sidelined due to a thigh strain, and Wiaan Mulder will step in at number three, with Ryan Rickelton moving to opener. Spinner Keshav Maharaj, now recovered from injury, replaces seamer Corbin Bosch. Despite Dane Paterson's impressive performance in the first innings of the previous test, Maphaka's raw pace earned him a spot in the team.

Captain Temba Bavuma expressed a desire for a clean series victory and emphasized the importance of performance ahead of the World Test Championship final. He mentioned the team's focus on improving their recent form with both bat and ball as they prepare to face Pakistan with renewed vigor.

