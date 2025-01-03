Bumrah's Command: India's Test Showdown in Sydney

Jasprit Bumrah has taken over the captaincy for India in the fifth and final test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, after Rohit Sharma was replaced. Despite some setbacks in the series, India is determined to come out strong with Bumrah leading the squad.

In this crucial match, Bumrah, who led India to victory earlier, will have the support of Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna, with the latter replacing the injured Akash Deep. Their goal is to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and a victory would secure a spot in the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Australia, leading the series 2-1, has handed a test debut to all-rounder Beau Webster after dropping Mitchell Marsh. Though some rain is expected later in the week, the weather appears favorable for competitive play during the initial days at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)